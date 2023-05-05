Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah to Sheezan Khan; Rohit Shetty-led show's full list of confirmed contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is one of the much-awaited seasons of the show and ardent fans can't wait to see their favorite celebrity contestants performing gruesome stunts. According to the concept of the show, the celeb contestants are seen performing action-packed stunts that are enough to send chills down your spine. These contestants are expected to overcome their phobias and complete the tasks assigned by host Rohit Shetty who also guides them along the stunt. Surviving these spine-chilling stunts till the end is not everyone's cup of tea and the contestants give their best shot to excel in assigned stunts.

After competing against each other in several gruesome stunts, the strongest contestant emerges as the winner of the season and takes home the trophy and the cash prize. Rohit Shetty has been carrying out the responsibility of orchestrating unique stunts and motivating the celebrity contestants to push their boundaries and be limitless. And after 12 successful seasons, the makers are all set to keep you on the edge of your seats by launching another season of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is about to begin and several popular names have been roped in to be a part of this new season.

Here's a list of confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

-Daisy Shah

-Sheezan Khan

-Anjum Fakih

-Ruhi Chaturvedi

-Rohit Bose Roy

-Anjali Anand

-Arjit Taneja

-Shiv Thakare

-Soundous Mufakir

-Nyrraa M Banerji

-Archana Gautam

-Aishwarya Sharma

-Dino James

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update:

According to an ETimes TV report, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

Speaking about the last season, choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

