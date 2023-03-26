Report: Dheeraj Dhoopar to be a participant in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most interesting and loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept, and every season is loved by the viewers. Over the years, numerous celebs have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the strongest daredevil contestant emerged as the winner of the show, after battling gruesome stunts. Now, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 was recently announced on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. The makers are gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, and several names are making headlines for joining the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Now as per Telly Chakkar's report, Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. According to this report, the makers are in talks with the actor, and if everything goes well, Dheeraj will join Rohit Shetty's hosted show. However, there is still no confirmation on the same. Along with Dheeraj Dhoopar, other contestants, who are rumored to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 are Asim Riaz, Adhyayan Suman, Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare, Nakuul Mehta, Munawar Faruqui, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty graced Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 to announce the next season of the stunt-based reality show. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 competed against each other to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. After fighting gruesome stunts, Shalin Bhanot was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 by Rohit Shetty. However, Shalin refused the offer stating that he has several phobias. Recently in an interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also revealed that she has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and is thinking about the offer.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Dheeraj Dhoopar was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill'. Along with this, Dheeraj was also a contestant in the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10'. However, Dheeraj took a midway exit from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 owing to health issues.

