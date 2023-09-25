Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Arjit Taneja call Aishwarya Sharma 'badtameez'?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Last week, Soundous Moufakir was eliminated from the show. The makers of the show have introduced an interesting twist with the introduction of Challengers' Week in the show. Promising contestants of previous seasons entered the show as challengers to give a tough time to the contestants this season. Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan entered the show as the daredevil challengers. In the upcoming episodes, the show is set to take a controversial turn as Challenger Hina Khan brings an exciting twist.

Hina Khan to reveal statements by contestants

In a recent promo, Hina Khan is seen stirring spicy controversy among the contestants by revealing their statements for other contestants. Hina reads out a few statements the first one probably by Arjit Taneja for Aishwarya Sharma wherein the former stated that when he first met, she seemed a little 'badtameez' to him. Aishwarya is seen stating that she feels that the statement is for her. Furthermore, Arjit mentioned, "Self-obsessed hona acha hai but yeh kuch zyada hai or hamesha crib karti hai". (It's good to be self-obsessed but she is a bit too much and she cribs a lot). The second statement was for Shiv Thakare from Aishwarya. She mentioned that she thought Shiv would be a tough competitor but realized later that he does not have that in him. Shiv correctly guessed that Aishwarya said the statement and also mentioned that they're doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and only people who perform will go ahead in the show. To this, Sharma gave it back to Thakare and said, "Woh khud ki performance pe focus karega toh zyada acha karega". (He will do much better if he focuses on his performance)

Have a look at the promo:

Challengers' Week

In the Challengers' week, the said challenger is supposed to perform the stunt first and set a benchmark for the contestants of the thirteenth season. The contestants then try to overdo or meet the target set by the challenger. Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya were featured in the previous episodes. The upcoming week will have HIna KHan taking over as the last Challenger.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 started off with an eclectic mix of contestants from the entertainment industry. A few names from the contestant list left the viewers shocked. The participants this season consist of celebrities like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anajali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Shehzaan Khan, Soundus Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Sethi, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja and Nyrra Banerjee.

