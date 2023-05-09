Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Arjit Taneja confess feelings for Mrunal Thakur? Find out

Actor Arjit Taneja is gearing up to be a part of the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. He is one of the confirmed contestants and is excited to perform gruesome stunts. Arjit is a well-known star of the entertainment world who has been a part of several hit daily soaps. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his talent and charming persona. Now, he recently appeared on a chat show where he spoke about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also spilled other details regarding his personal and professional life.

Arjit Taneja talks about Mrunal Thakur:

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Arjit Taneja opened up on his excitement about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. When Arjit was asked about his favorite co-star, the actor quickly replied, "Mrunal Thakur because she's my first co-star." He further added, "We have shared our first show together." When asked whether he had a crush on Mrunal, the Kumkum Bhagya actor added, "No, we are friends now let's not talk about old days (laughs)." Arjit was asked whether he had a crush earlier on Mrunal, and replying to this, he said, "No. But now I have a crush on her.

Arjit Taneja's professional life:

Arjit Taneja stepped into the industry by participating in the hit reality show Splitsvilla 6. He was then seen in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya and was associated with the show from 2014 to 2016. Post this, Arjit starred in several other shows such as Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and more.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Along with Arjit Taneja, the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

