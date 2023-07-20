Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Ruhi Chaturvedi unfollow her friend Anjum Fakih on Instagram? Here’s what we know

The Indian Television Industry is known for several things. It can be the intriguing storyline of daily soaps, reality shows, styling of the actors and many more. Fans are known to be involved with their favourite actors' lives. The actors are in 24 hours monitor by their die-hard fans and media for their friendships and relationships. We have seen many close friendships in the TV industry. But, there is one such female friendship of Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi which has been the talk of the town. However, the latest rumours afloat are that all is not well between the two best friends after Ruhi Chaturvedi recently unfollowed Anjum Fakih on her Instagram account.

Ruhi Chaturvedi unfollows Anjum Fakih on Instagram

Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi’s friendship has always been the talk of the town, ever since the show went on air. While their onscreen characters Srishti and Sherlyn never got along onscreen, the two talented actors shared a strong and beautiful friendship off-screen. Keeping aside their onscreen characters, the two became very close friends. They have posted some really cute and funny reels along with their other co-star Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta on the show.

Ruhi and Anjum’s friendship became stronger when they participated together in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The two performed their first task together and had a good tuning but unfortunately, they lost the task and eventually, Ruhi got evicted. Apparently, Ruhi has even unfollowed Anjum on Instagram which hints at a fallout.

According to a report in ETimes, a source close to the actresses revealed, “Differences appeared during the initial days of the shooting of the show. But none of them ever spoke up in public about it. It was seen only when the two appeared on KKR and performed a partner stunt together. Ruhi could not perform the task in time and unfortunately became the first contestant of the season to be eliminated. Since then they were not on talking terms, when Ruhi unfollowed Anjum on July 16, this added fuel to fire."

Take a look at the post here

Ruhi Chaturvedi reacts to rumours of a feud with Anjum Fakih

According to the report, when Ruhi was asked to respond to her alleged feud with Anjum, the actress chose to not comment on the same. In her response, she said, “I don't want to give any comment’ while Anjum chose to stay quiet.” As per the report, Anjum however did not react to calls or messages.

Meanwhile, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih both worked in the show Kundali Bhagya. Post-leap Ruhi Chaturvedi had to exit the show for the new storyline. Recently, Anjum Fakih returned to the show after a break. Anjum is also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Nigam reveals what Sheezan Khan told him when he joined Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul