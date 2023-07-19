Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Sheezan Khan FEAR being judged by other inmates for his PAST?

Sheezan Khan rose to massive fame after starring in Sab TV’s fantasy romantic drama Ali Baba. Despite not being a TRP hit, the show raked big on online viewership and massive popularity on social media platforms. Sheezan garnered fandom with his style and acting chops. However, life dealt him a curveball. His co-star and girlfriend Tunisha committed suicide on 24 December last year. Additionally, he was accused by Tunisha’s mother as the reason for her suicide.

Following this allegation, Sheezan was immediately taken into custody by the police for 70 days Owing to this controversy, he was criticised and trolled on social media for his affair with Tunisha while his family tried their best to support him and free him from all allegations. Sheezan’s fans too extended their support across social media platforms. He was released on bail and was surprised to learn that he has been replaced on his TV show Ali Baba.

Sheezan Khan on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Sheezan Khan admits that appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was a ray of hope. He said “ that it was my first reality show, my first time with thrilling stunts and it was a big thing for me “. He further added that he immediately signed the show as he was looking for work. Sheezan also expressed how happy his family was about this opportunity. It was in those 70 days of trial that he learnt from his mother to just give his best and never give up in life. Sheezan said that all the anxiety and fear while performing stunts was totally worth it and that he has had an amazing journey on the show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiered on 15 July. Contestants like Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir and Arijit Taneja were immune from stunts while Ruhi Chaturvedi became the first contestant to be evicted. The show airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV.

