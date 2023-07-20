Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did you know Rohit Roy's daughter was approached for Zoya Akhtar's film?

Rohit Roy is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world who made his mark in the TV and Bollywood industry. He is best known for his work in Swabhimaan, Dus Kahaniyaan, Kaabil, and Sanjivani, among others. Recently, the actor participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, led by Rohit Shetty. However, his journey was cut short owing to an injury he suffered during one of the stunts. On the personal front, the handsome actor is married to actress Manasi Joshi Roy.

Rohit Roy on his daughter being approached for Bollywood film

Rohit Roy and Manasi have a daughter, Kiara Bose Roy, who is currently studying at an IVY college. Since both her parents are in the same profession of acting, it's common for fans to speculate if their daughter would also walk in their footsteps. Talking about this, Rohit Roy made an interesting revelation. He shared, "About a year and a half back, I was at a fashion event hosted by Shabana Azmi. There was a great amount of media and paps and of course many stars. Later, Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at the Brown University but I will check. I did tell her but she couldn’t give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you.”

Take a look at Rohit Roy's family here:

For the unversed, The Archies is one of the most anticipated projects of this year helmed by renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. It is the movie adaptation of the globally famous comics and will feature all star kids, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Rohit Roy's daughter's reaction to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

In the same interview, Rohit Roy shared that his daughter had been worried ever since she heard that he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor didn't inform his daughter about the injury, but she got to know about it later from social media. “She cried buckets and was angry that she was right about it. In spite of all that, when she heard how I had performed on the show, she was really proud. Now I am waiting for her to see me on screen," shared tha actor.

