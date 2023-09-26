Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares badly bruised picture post stunt

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya left the viewers shocked with her remarkable performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger. For the first time in history, the makers of the show introduced Challengers Week. Promising contestants across seasons were introduced as challengers who gave a tough time to the contestants of this season. Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan entered the show as challengers. Challengers are supposed to perform the stunts first and set a benchmark for the contestants of the show while the contestants of the current season try to overdo or meet the target set by Challengers. By far, episodes with Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have already been telecast. Hina Khan will take over the upcoming week as a challenger.

Divyanka shares her bruised image

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is quite soft-spoken and disciplined. However, when it comes to stunts, her persona changes, for good. The actress got herself tags like #MagarRani and #DhakadGirl for her stint in the show. In the previous episodes, Divyanka performed a high-end dynamic stunt which required a lot of arm strength. She performed the stunt brilliantly but also got bruised. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a glimpse of her trip to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and also posted a picture of scars that she got due to an injury while performing the dynamic stunt.

Have a look at Divyanka's post

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's journey in the industry so far

Divyanka won millions of hearts with her stint in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. She became a household name with the show. Post the show she tried her hands on comedy with Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story. Her career graph spiked with her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein while her character of Ishita won accolades. She participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her OTT project with Rajeev Khandelwal titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala also got appreciation. Divyanka got married to her co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek Dahiya on 8th July 2016 in a grand ceremony in Bhopal followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

