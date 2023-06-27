Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan express excitement as they return to Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13's shooting is going on in full swing in Cape Town, South Africa. Like every season, this season also has an interesting lineup of contestants belonging to different fields. The contestants are confronting their deepest phobias and striving to complete the tasks assigned by the show's host, the renowned, Rohit Shetty. To add more twist and excitement to the ongoing season, the makers recently roped in two new contestants, Divyanka Tripathi, and Hina Khan, to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Hina Khan joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 fame Hina Khan took to her social media handle a few hours ago and penned a long note expressing her joy of being back on the Rohit Shetty-led show. Sharing a few pictures with host Rohit Shetty and a snake, Hina wrote, "It’s been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life-changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi. This show flips your mind over its own in the best way possible. You never remain the same as before only for good. And the cherry on top is that you get to meet the Master Of Stunts and Action God Personified Rohit Shetty who’s one sweet and immensely humble soul. So much to take away from this gig that I forever keep close to my heart."

Take a look at the post here-

Divyanka Tripathi joins Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka Tripathi has also joined the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Posing with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty, Divyanka wrote, "With the boss who leads with action, not position!"

Take a look at the post here-

Thus, the audience eagerly awaits to see what Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has in store.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show featuring the contestants. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 led by Rohit Shetty will premiere on July 15, 2023, and air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The show will be available to be watched on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.

