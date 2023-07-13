Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi makes dashing bike entry; says 'Challenger ko hi challenge de diya'

Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most renowned celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to her exceptional acting prowess and good looks. Along with acting, Divyanka has an amazing fashion sense and never fails to impress the fashion police. Recently, Divyanka traveled to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. For the uninformed, Divyanka was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and this season she joined the show as a challenger along with Hina Khan.

Divyanka Tripathi's new video:

Recently, Divyanka learned to ride a bike and was often seen riding it with her husband Vivek Dahiya. A few hours ago, Divyanka was spotted by the paparazzi while riding a bike in the city. The actress was kind enough to stop and answer the paparazzi's questions. When asked about her recent Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 experience, Divyanka said, "It was very good. I was called as a challenger and a challenger comes to give challenges to others, so I thought it would be easy for me. But no, they challenged the challenger. It was pretty tough but I really enjoyed it and I got to relive the Khatron's stunts again."

Talking about her experience with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants, Divyanka said, "It was very nice. All the contestants were really good and they all did really well. It didn't look like they were doing Khatron Ke Khiladi for the first time. I enjoyed doing stunts."

Watch Divyanka Tripathi's video here-

Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

With an illustrious career, Divyanka Tripathi has showcased her acting prowess in various successful shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, and more. She fearlessly embraced challenges as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. She will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Along with Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Divyanka will also be seen in a new web show titled The Magic of Shiri.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants list, premiere date, when and where to watch the Rohit Shetty show