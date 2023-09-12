Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi, Mr Faisu & Hina Khan enter as challengers on Rohit Shetty’s show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by the renowned Rohit Shetty, offers an adrenaline-packed reality TV experience that rigorously assesses the physical and mental resilience of its contestants. This season unfolds with a series of daring challenges that encompass vertigo-inducing heights, water-based trials, and an array of daunting obstacles meticulously designed to push participants beyond their comfort zones. With each episode, the contestants confront their deepest fears head-on, showcasing extraordinary bravery and unwavering determination. In a recent promo, new challengers are seen giving a difficult time to the contestant.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's new Promo:

Just a few hours ago, Colors unveiled an exciting new promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their official social media platforms. This captivating promo introduces three formidable new challengers set to bring tough competition and added excitement to the show. The challengers revealed in the promo are none other than popular celebrities Divyanka Tripathi, Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, and Hina Khan.

Sharing the promo, they captioned it and wrote, “Khatron mein aapke favorite khiladi Faisu, Divyanka aur Hina aayenge bann kar challengers. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 @itsrohitshetty @msareanaofficial @cerindia @mr_faisu_07 @realhinakhan @divyankatripathidahiya”

The trio promises to bring a perfect blend of high-octane action, speed, and water-based challenges that will surely send an adrenaline rush through the veins of the viewers. With Divyanka, Faisal, and Hina joining the ranks, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is set to become even more thrilling and adrenaline-pumping. This latest development has left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes, as the competition intensifies with these new challengers on board.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 celebrity contestants who embarked on the daring journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 included Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Unfortunately, Rohit Bose Roy had to prematurely exit the show due to an injury sustained during the course of the competition.

Furthermore, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi were among the contestants who were eliminated from the show as the competition progressed. Aishwarya Sharma got eliminated in the last episode but was saved due to no elimination week.

