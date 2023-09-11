Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam grooves to retro jam Jawani Janeman; Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13th star Archana Gautam is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition for her outspoken and vibrant personality and left a lasting impact on her fans. Archana keeps an active life on her social media handles and shares daily updates with her fans. Today, she delighted her followers with a video in which she is grooving to a beloved retro hit song.

Archana Gautam grooves to retro jam; Watch

Archana Gautam is basking in the warmth of appreciation and love from her dedicated fanbase. Today, on September 11th, she treated her followers by sharing a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she exudes charisma while grooving to the timeless retro hit, Jawani Janeman.

Archana's post is accompanied by a heartfelt dedication to the legendary Zeenat Aman, as she captioned it with, "Jawani Jaaneman dedicated to @thezeenataman Ma’am #archanagautam #jawanijaneman."

In the video, Archana dons a shimmering silver slit dress, accentuated by her triple hoop earrings. Her wavy hair and natural, makeup-free look only add to her allure. Her magnetic presence and graceful dance moves make it nearly impossible to look away, capturing the hearts of her fans and showcasing her undeniable charisma.

About Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She made a significant impact when she entered the world of reality shows. Right from her entry into Bigg Boss 16, she made a huge fan following through her play game in the show. Her journey on the show left everyone in awe where she ultimately secured the title of 3rd runner-up, kept her in the spotlight, and generated widespread attention.

Currently, Archana is a participant in the adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, alongside her former Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant, Shiv Thakare.

Archana Gautam’s work front:

Archana embarked on her career in the world of beauty pageants before transitioning to acting. Her journey then took a surprising turn as she ventured into politics. In 2021, Archana joined the Indian National Congress, signaling her entry into the political arena. Her decision to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election from the Hastinapur constituency demonstrated her commitment to her new path.

