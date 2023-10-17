Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Arjit Taneja reveals his Bollywood fitness inspiration; Can you guess who?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 has been a hit with fans, captivating them with its exhilarating stunts and nerve-wracking adventures set in South Africa. The show, known for pushing contestants' physical and mental limits, continued to keep audiences hooked from its premiere. Recently, on October 14, the show concluded with its much-anticipated finale. Finalist Arjit Taneja stood out as one of the most beloved contestants on the show. The fitness enthusiast recently shared his fitness inspiration from Bollywood.

Arjit Taneja reveals his fitness inspiration from Bollywood

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sensation Arjit Taneja is a fitness freak and is known for flaunting his impeccable six-pack abs on social media. Just a few hours ago, he took to his Instagram account to reveal his fitness idol from Bollywood. Arjit shared a post featuring the striking transformation of Hrithik Roshan, which had been posted by the Fighter actor, on his Instagram handle, approximately 7 hours earlier. The post showcased Roshan's remarkable five-week fitness journey. Sharing a captivating post of the dashing Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram story, Taneja captioned it and wrote, "#EverydayMotivation."

About Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja is an accomplished Indian actor and model. His journey in the entertainment industry began when he entered the world of modeling in November 2010. After several years in the modeling field, he transitioned to Mumbai in mid-2012 to pursue a career in acting.

Taneja gained widespread recognition for his significant role as Purab Khanna in Ekta Kapoor's popular television series, Kumkum Bhagya. Apart from this, he has been part of other well-known shows such as Bahu Begum, Naagin 5, and Naagin 6.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

Arjit Taneja recently exhibited his fearless spirit on Rohit Shetty's high-octane reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show culminated in a thrilling finale, featuring the top three contestants, actress Aishwarya Sharma, rapper Dino James, and actor Arjit Taneja. Unfortunately, Aishwarya Sharma had to withdraw from the final stunt due to an injury, securing the position of the second runner-up.

Arjit Taneja's remarkable performance led him to the position of the first runner-up. The ultimate title, however, was clinched by the talented rapper and singer, Dino James.

