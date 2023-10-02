Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale: Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja and others reunite for shoot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 recently got its first contestant for the finale. Aishwarya Sharma defeated Challenger Hina Khan to win the Ticket to finale. And after a long roller-coaster journey, the contestants are all set to know the results of the last stunt. The finale stunt was performed in Cape Town months ago but the results will be announced on the finale shoot which happens today. The contestants as well as the finalists have reached a renowned studio in Mumbai for the shoot of the finale episode.

Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, and Arjit Taneja among others spotted together

Contestants of Khtaron Ke Khiladi 13 gathered today at a studio in Mumbai to shoot for the finale episode of the show. The paparazzi spotted actors like Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Soundus Moufakir, Daisy Shah, Anjum Fakih, and Arjit Taneja among others. The contestants rocked their finale looks and looked stunning. Aishwarya Sharma, who's one of the finalists of the show wore a red funky jacket and black leather pants. Her hairdo made her look like a complete Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist. Daisy Shah looked ethereal in blue blingy, thigh-slit outfit.

The fun trio Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir who were pitched as the love triangle of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were spotted having a fun banter with the papparzi. Shiv promised the paps that he would reveal the name of the winner to them soon while Soundus and Arjit were busy discussing food. In the video, Soundus was also seen appreciating Arjit's physique.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is hosted by the renowned Director and Filmmaker Rohit Shetty. He has been associated with the show for many years and is a crowd favorite. This season, the show had a few controversial contestants while other participants also grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers. The show managed to remain in the headlines as the contestants got into controversies after the shoot of the show. Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam's controversy is quite known while Soundus Moufakir and Aishwarya Sharma also had a few tiffs.

