Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Finale: Top 5 finalists, when and where to watch Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 has now reached its final leg and fans cannot wait to see which finalist lifts the trophy of the season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the makers hooked the attention of the audience to its intriguing concept and spine-chilling stunts. From creepy animal stunts to goosebump-raising height, water and electricity stunts, the show introduced unique stunts in the 13th season for the daredevil performers. These celeb participants left no stone unturned to face their phobias and perform the stunts. Now, the viewers are on the edge of their seats to see who wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Meet the top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13:

After performing gruesome stunts, there are only five contestants from fourteen contestants who have reached the final stage of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. In the semi-finals of the show, a double eviction took place where Archana Gautam and Nyrraa Banerji were evicted from the stunt-based reality show ahead of the grand finale. The top 5 finalists of Rohit Shetty-led show 13 are-

Dino James

Aishwarya Sharma

Arjit Taneja

Shiv Thakare

Rashmeet Kaur

Take a look at the post here-

When and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

The highly anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 grand finale, led by the dynamic Rohit Shetty, can be watched on (Saturday) October 14, 2023. The episode will air on Colors TV at 9 pm. The episode can also be watched on Jio Cinema at the same time.

Flashback of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, led by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, with 14 celeb contestants. These contestants included - Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjali Anand, Rohit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah and Sheezan Khan. As the show edged closer to the grand finale, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi entered as challengers in the show to compete against the contestants. Rohit Shetty kept the contestants on their toes by introducing shocking twists and turns in the stunts.

To get more updates about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: Nyrraa, Aishwarya and Archana take compatibility test before semi-finals