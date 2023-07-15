Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Premiere: Sheezan Khan recalls tough days of his life, '70 days me maine...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, began with a bang and instantly grabbed the attention of the viewers. Be the jaw-dropping entry sequence of the contestants or the spine-chilling water, height and animal stunts, the first episode of this stunt-based reality show kept the audience hooked throughout. The core concept of Khatron Ke Khiladi revolves around celebrity contestants pushing their limits by performing action-packed stunts that are bound to send shivers down one's spine. Several top-notch personalities from different walks of life have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.One among them is Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Sheezan Khan.

Sheezan Khan recalls tough days of his life:

Before the stunts began, host Rohit Shetty was seen interacting with all the contestants. While talking to the host, Sheezan Khan mentioned in Hindi, "Coming here is nothing less than a fight. If my destiny wants me to fight with problems, then I have become a fighter now. I'm here to win. There is one one that is 'abort'. You won't ever hear that word from my mouth sir." Rohit and others applauded Sheezan's spirit. Sheezan continued, "My mom has thought me one thing sir in those 70 days. Zindagi mein na jeetna zaruri hai na haarna zaruri hai, zindagi ek khel hai janaab use khelna zaruri hai." Sheezan mentioned that he is here to fight with and he won't use 'abort' word in any stunt.

About Sheezan Khan's life:

Sheezan Khan rose to fame after essaying the role of Ali Baba in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Unfortunately, the actor was arrested by the Waliv Police a day after Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in December 2022. Tunisha Sharma, who was playing the female lead as Princess Mariam, committed suicide on the sets of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had filed a report against Sheezan accusing him of allegedly abetting the suicide of her daughter. After spending almost 70 days behind bars, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court of Maharashtra on March 4, Saturday.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

