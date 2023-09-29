Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Hina Khan takes sly digs at Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment for the viewers. The makers introduced a one-of-a-kind twist in the show with the Challengers' Week. Promising contestants from previous seasons enter the show and give a tough time to the contestants of the current season. In the previous episodes, Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rocked as Challengers while Hina Khan is set to take over the upcoming episodes. Apart from doing stunts, Hina Khan will also be seen stirring controversies among the contestants this season

Hina Khan's dig at Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare

In a recent promo released by the channel, Hina Khan is seen taking sly digs at the contestants. The talented actress is seen entering the show with a yellow python wrapped around her body while she mouths her favourite song Lag Jaa Gale. Later, Rohit Shetty asks her a few phrases and she takes the names of suitable contestants for the same. When Shetty asks Aag Lage Basti Mey, Ye Apni Masti Mey. Hina was quick to name Archana Gautam and said "Yeh stunt mey toh aag lagati hai, par aur bhi jaga aag lagati hai' (She is like a fire during stunts but elsewhere as well). Rohit further asked another phrase Khoda pahad nikla fear fanda. As Rohit said this, Shiv knew it was directed towards him. Hina also named him suitable for the phrase.

Have a look at the promo

Challengers' Week

As per the Challengers' Week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the three challengers are asked to perform the stunt first and set a benchmark for the contestants of this season while they will try to either overdo or meet the target set by the Challenger. In the previous weeks, Shehzaan Khan and Soundus Moufakir were eliminated. The upcoming week will also witness a new twist with the announcement of Ticket to Finale. Currently, the show has the TOP 7 contestants consisting of Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Rashmeet Sethi, Nyrra Banerjee, Archana Gautam, and Aishwarya Sharma.

