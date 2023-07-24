Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Aishwarya Sharma pregnant? Actress answers

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the cutest and most popular couples on small screens. The couple first met on the sets of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin’s sets wherein they essayed the roles of Pakhi and Virat. The story of romantic drama initially focused on the love story of Virat and Pakhi who get separated after Pakhi decided to marry Virat’s elder brother Samrat but the two promise to share a bond of friendship underlying love. However, owing to the demands of the script, the story later focused on the love story of Sai and Virat with Pakhi as the third lead. However, fans continued to love Neil and Aishawarya’s off-screen and on-screen chemistry.

Soon dating rumours started doing the rounds and the duo announced their engagement by posting some adorable pictures on their respective social media accounts. Finally, on 27 January 2021, the couple tied the knot in a grand traditional ceremony in Ujjain. The loyal fans of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyar Mein sent in their best wishes to the couple for their new beginning and commented that Virat and Pakhi might have been separated onscreen but their love story got accomplished in real life.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt slam false rumours of planning a baby

Power couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are always seen making headlines for some or the other reason. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media and continues to keep their loyal fans updated. The two are often seen posting cute dance and music reels which are adored by the fans who gave them a ship name Neiwarya abbreviated from Neil and Aishwarya. Recently their show Ghum Haii Kisikey Pyar Meiin took a generational leap which lead to the exit of its original leads including Neil and Aishwarya. While Sai and Virat’s fairy tale love story saw a tragic ending, Pakhi had already walked out from their lives leaving behind her child with them.

Post her successful stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin, Aishwarya decided to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently it was reported that the couple is planning for a baby. However, the 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to rubbish the fake rumour. She wrote,” Wow, you media couple will decide if we will have a baby or not? One more piece of fake news, kudos to you all.”

Take a look at the post she shared

On the work front.

Neil Bhatt is known for his shows Gulaal and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin. He was also featured in the reality show Boogie Woogie. Aishwarya last featured in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

ALSO READ: Why is Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's educational qualification being discussed online?