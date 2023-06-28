Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Is Aishwarya Sharma the first finalist of Rohit Shetty-led show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 promises to be an adrenaline-fueled adventure packed with daring stunts and intense challenges. Hosted by the fearless Rohit Shetty, this season features 14 courageous contestants who have embarked on a thrilling journey in Cape Town, South Africa. With celebrities like Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, and Aishwarya Sharma among the competitors, viewers can expect high-octane action and nail-biting moments. Now it seems like the show's shooting is slowly reaching its final stage and has got its first finalist.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's first finalist:

Several reports were doing rounds which claimed that Shiv Thakare was the first contestant to receive the ticket to the finale in Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now according to an ETimes TV report, not Shiv Thakare but Khatron Ke Khiladi 13s' first finalist is actress Aishwarya Sharma. A source told the publication that Aishwarya has bagged the ticket to the finale and has secured herself from getting eliminated in tasks before the finale. Apart from her, those still in the race are Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, and Nyrraa Banerji. The source also told the publication Sheezan Khan and Soundous Moufakir have got eliminated from the show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a brave lineup of 14 contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

In the second week of May, the contestants embarked on their journey to Cape Town, South Africa, where they began shooting for the season. Exciting promos showcasing the thrilling stunts and challenges have been released by the show's creators. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the show on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.

