Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand to join Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know

Khatron Ke Khiladi, a unique stunt-based reality show, led by Rohit Shetty, is again making headlines owing to its new season. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept and every season is loved by the viewers. After successful 12 seasons, the audience is eagerly waiting for the 13th season to premiere on screen. The makers are also gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, and several popular names have been approached to join the show. One of the names who is approached to join Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress Anjali Anand.

Anjali Anand to join Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress Anjali Anand confirmed her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. While talking to a portal, Anjali said, "Conquering one’s fears on national television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk." She added that she is ready to battle her phobias and explore foreign terrain with her fellow contestants. "I don’t get spooked easily, so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show," concluded Anjali. Along with Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakre, Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi are three confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

On the professional front, Anjali Anand has been a part of shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

According to several reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023. Reportedly, the rumored contestants such as Archana Gautam, Sharad Malhotra, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur, Kshitij Dholakia might leave the city in May to shoot for the show if they are participating in the show. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty-led show to premiere on July 17? Report