Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi CONFIRMED for Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is one of the much-awaited seasons of the show and fans are quite excited to know the names of the contestants. The makers are also gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, and several popular names have been approached to join the show. Now as per recent reports, popular actresses Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi are confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The actresses also shared their excitement about participating in the stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Anjum Fakih talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Anjum Fakih shares her excitement about participating in a reality show for the first time. She said, “I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality TV for the first time. As an actor, I have always pushed my limits to deliver my best performance, and now, I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test."

The Kundali Bhagya actress also spoke about the challenges and further added, "The challenges are intense, and I know that it won’t be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants.”

Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Talking about her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Ruhi Chaturvedi said, “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out because of my fears. When the opportunity to be part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ came my way, I knew I had to take it up.”

She further added, "The show’s challenges are known to be nerve-wracking and adrenaline-pumping, and I’m excited to take them head-on. It’s going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I’m going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I’m determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

According to several reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023. Reportedly, the rumoured contestants such as Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur, Kshitij Dholakia will leave the city in May to shoot for the show. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

Along with Ruhi and Anjum, another celebrity who is a confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare. While talking to a news portal, Shiv confirmed his participation in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

