Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Magar Rani Divyanka Tripathi returns as challenger; makes Aishwarya Sharma do THIS

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, hosted by the fearless filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has become a beloved reality show since its premiere on July 15. This season became even more intriguing with the introduction of three new challengers. Among them are Hina Khan, known for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Divyanka Tripathi, famous for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Divyanka Tripathi, also known as the Magar Rani, has brought intense challenges to the contestants, making the season even more intriguing. Her involvement even led to a humorous yet daring task for Aishwarya Sharma, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

Divyanka Tripathi makes Aishwarya Sharma do THIS

Just a few minutes ago, Colors TV released an entertaining promo from the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In this promo, the Magar Rani Divyanka Tripathi makes a playful return of her crocodile companion, Bubu. As she hands over Bubu to Aishwarya Sharma, it understandably startles Aishwarya. Divyanka then playfully challenges Aishwarya to sing a song for Bubu. Overwhelmed and a bit terrified, Aishwarya begins singing the famous song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

The humorous yet daring task leaves everyone, including the show's host Rohit Shetty and all the contestants, in fits of laughter, adding an amusing touch to the show.

Watch the Promo here!

With Divyanka Tripathi joining Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 as a challenger for the contestants, there's immense anticipation that the tasks for this week will be spine-chilling and nerve-wracking. Her presence is expected to raise the level of intensity and thrill in the competition, keeping both the contestants and viewers on the edge of their seats.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, made its debut on July 15, 2023, and is broadcast on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. Initially, the show featured 14 contestants, but several have been eliminated over the course of the season.

Notable participants who are no longer part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih. Most recently, Sheezan Khan bid farewell to the competition after his elimination.

