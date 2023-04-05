Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Mohsin Khan to be a contestant on Rohit Shetty hosted show? Report

Popular actor Mohsin Khan is among the most prominent names in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actor is tremendously loved for his charming persona and talent and manages to swoon in the hearts of female fans. Mohsin rose to stardom after essaying the lead role in Rajan Shahi’s longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His character made him a star overnight after which there was no looking back. Post his stint in this daily soap, Mohsin has been away from the screens. His ardent fans were eagerly waiting for the star to shine on screens again. And now it looks like Mohsin is all set to treat his fans!

Mohsin Khan to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Now as per Telly Chakkar’s report, Mohsin Khan will soon be seen in a show, and it is none other than Rohit Shetty’s popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season. Yes, you heard it right! Reportedly, Mohsin is one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, there is no confirmation from the actor. If it is true, this would be Mohsin’s first reality show. To note, Mohsin’s former co-star Shivangi Joshi was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

Reportedly, the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will start in another country in May 2023. The rumored contestants of the show are Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, and Avneet Kaur. The reports also suggest that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

About Mohsin’s character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Mohsin Khan played the role of Kartik Goenka in the ongoing longest-running show Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this daily soap, Mohsin was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi who essayed the role of Naira. The on-screen chemistry of the two simply impressed the viewers and both gained unparallel success. Their fans would adorably address them as ‘Kaira’ and both became household names. After being associated with the show for more than 5 years, Mohsin had to bid adieu to the show in 2021.

Mohsin Khan’s professional life:

Prior to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan acted in several other shows such as Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Mohsin has been a part of several music videos such as Baarish, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya, Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya, Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai among others.

