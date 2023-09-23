Khatron ke Khiladi 13: Neil Bhatt in awe of wife Aishwarya Sharma as she dazzles in task; says 'water baby to fire baby'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty is not an ordinary reality show. It's filled with adventure and action that will blow you off of your senses. The show has many popular television faces like Aishwarya Sharma, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakre, and many others. In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress Aishwarya Sharma is going to perform one of the difficult tasks on the show. She is going to walk and perform in the fire.

Neil Bhatt supports his wife Aishwarya during a difficult task

The actress posted a blazing image of her performing a task while she was covered and surrounded by fire.

Have a look:

She captioned it, "Literal meaning of this song… I am on (putting a fire emoji) baby literally..." Upon posting the picture, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt posted a supporting comment on her post as she seemed to perform a task on the show. The actor commented, "Being a water baby to fire baby you’ve come a long way... proud of you" Even actor Arjit Taneja commented on her post.

Some of her fans also posted comments to support and wish her good luck. A fan wrote, "That's where your hotness comes." Another fan penned, "Excited for today's episode." A fan noted, "Woww…looking forward to see you performing this stunt." Another fan shared, "Love you Aishwarya."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Apart from Aishwarya Sharma, Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May to shoot the season. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV. The premiere date and time are not yet disclosed by the makers.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actress Anagha Bhosale posts a devotional caption on Radha Ashtami