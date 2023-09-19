Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo: Aishwarya Sharma mimics Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya; Watch Rohit Shetty's EPIC reaction

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has kept the viewers quite entertained. Sheezan Khan was eliminated last week owing to ill health. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and this season, popular celebrities like Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, and Aishwarya Sharma among others participated. This season unveiled many controversies behind the scenes that kept the show in the headlines. However, a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gives a peek into the fun moments during the show too.

Aishwarya Sharma mimics Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most fun khiladis this season. By far, she is known for her cute antics and mimicking her bestie Archana Gautam. With Divyanka entering the show as a challenger, host Rohit Shetty asked Aishwarya to mimic Divyanka. And, what happened next was too hard to miss. Aishwarya aced the part as she mimicked Divyanka leaving the latter too in splits. KKK 13 host Rohit Shetty also couldn’t contain his laughter and his reaction to Aishwarya’s performance was epic.

Have a look at the fun video

Challengers enter the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

To make the show even more exciting, the makers introduced three daredevil challengers from the previous seasons of the show to compete with the contestants of the current season. Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan who were the finalists of their respective seasons are seen giving a tough time to the contestants. As per the format, the challenger performs a stunt and creates a benchmark while the contestants from the current season need to outdo the benchmark created by the challenger. In the previous episode, Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) gave a tough time to the contestants and none could perform better than the target given by him.

Aishwarya's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 so far

Aishwarya is one of the contestants who has landed herself in the elimination stunts the most. She was eliminated as she aborted an elimination stunt. However, she was retained due to the no-elimination twist. Reports have it that Aishwarya is one of the finalists in the show. The talented actress shares a close bond with co-contestants Archana Gautam and Nyrraa Banerjee.

