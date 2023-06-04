Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrra Banerji and Sheezan Khan are all smiles as they flaunt their fit physique; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are having a thrilling experience as they are busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants have been constantly sharing pictures and videos on their social media handles and keeping their digital family updated regarding their whereabouts. The 14 daredevil participants have begun shooting for the stunts, which we will soon see when the show premieres. Amidst this, Nyrra Banerji and Sheezan Khan have been regularly sharing photos and videos with their fans.

Nyrra Banerji's new post:

A few hours ago, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Nyrra Banerji took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her co-contestant, Sheezan Khan. In these snaps, the actors are seen flaunting their muscles while working out. Sharing these snaps, the actress wrote, "Muscle mania #gymaddict."

Take a look at their post here-

For the uninformed, Sheezan Khan rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul opposite late actress Tunisha Sharma. On the other hand, Nyrra Banerji is known for playing pivotal roles in hit shows such as Divya Drishti, Pishachini, and more. Both actors enjoy a massive fan following owing to their talent,

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The participants will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV.

