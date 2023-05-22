Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrraa M Banerji shares importance of mental wellness: Being calm takes you a long way

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all set to up the ante with its high-octane stunts, and among the daring contestants is popular television actress Nyrraa M Banerji. The actress, known for her strong performances, is leaving no stone unturned to prepare herself for the most dangerous stunts of the season. While physical fitness is essential, Nyrraa M Banerji believes that mental wellness is equally important to overcome the challenges of the show. To get in the right headspace, she has been engaging in self-care practices like journaling and meditation, setting an excellent example for others.

Nyrraa M Banerji talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

According to Nyrraa M Banerji, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is just as much a mental game as it is a physical one. I believe keeping a cool head will get you out of any situation in life. If your mind is in the right place, you can bring yourself out of anything that's bothering you. Being calm takes you a long way. I've seen many fit people break in unexpected situations because they weren't at peace with themselves or their situation. I'm enjoying taking care of myself by meditating for an hour. I think it's important to be your own best friend and cut out activities that are draining your energy. That's how I beat negativity. I'm learning a lot from other people's survival stories. I'll be drawing inspiration from them so that I'm in my best mental form before the show starts."

Take a look at her PIC here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

