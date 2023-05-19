Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrraa M Banerji's WHOPPING charge for each episode will blow your mind; Check out

Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s favorite stunt-based show, brings its 13th edition that's prepared to crank up its danger quotient. Powered with a new theme, the 13th season is bigger, bolder, and more daring. The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the ‘Pishachini’ actor Nyrraa M Banerji, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Nyrraa M Banerji fees for each episode:

Nyrraa M Banerji, who is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment world, is all set to channel her inner 'Khiladi' by performing stunts in this Rohit Shetty-led show. It is a known fact that Nyrraa is counted among the bankable actresses of the industry. Now according to Siasat.com, Nyrraa is charging a whopping amount for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 that will blow your mind.

Reportedly, the actress is charging Rs 6 lakh for each episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Yes, you heard it right! This means that Nyrraa M Banerji will earn anything between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh per week. However, there is no confirmation of the numbers as of yet.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Pishachini fame Nyrraa M Banerji CONFIRMED for Rohit Shetty-led show