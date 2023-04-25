Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Pishachini fame Nyrraa M Banerji CONFIRMED for Rohit Shetty-led show

Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s favorite stunt-based show, brings its 13th edition that's prepared to crank up its danger quotient. Powered with a new theme, the 13th season is bigger, bolder, and more daring! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the ‘Pishachini’ actor Nyrraa M Banerji, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Nyrraa M Banerji CONFIRMED for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

After winning hearts with her recent show, ‘Pishachini’, Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to take on the challenge of Khatron Ke Khiladi and conquer her fears. She says, “I'm thrilled to continue my association with COLORS, and this time it's with a bang on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. The love and support of the viewers and my fans during my previous show, Pishachini, have been overwhelming, and I can't thank them enough. I believe this new journey will test my limits, both physically and mentally, and I'm excited to take on each challenge with renewed vigor. I hope to inspire people to face their fears and show them that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it. Get ready for an exciting and thrilling ride, because I'm here to give it my all!"

Anjum Fakih talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Anjum Fakih says, “Joining the cast of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' has been an exhilarating experience for me, and I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone and explore the world of reality television for the first time. As an actor, I have always pushed my limits to deliver my best performance, and now, I am excited to put my physical and mental abilities to the test. The challenges on the show are intense, and I know that it won't be easy, but I am confident in my strengths as a strong competitor, and I will give my all to win. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity to grow and learn from my fellow contestants.”

Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Ruhi Chaturvedi, known for her stellar performances in the Indian television industry, is all set to push her limits and conquer her fears on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. With a chance to showcase her daredevil side, she said, “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out because of my fears. When the opportunity to be part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' came my way, I knew I had to take it up. The show's challenges are known to be nerve-wracking and adrenaline-pumping, and I'm excited to take them head-on. It's going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I'm going to give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I'm determined to make it a memorable experience for myself and the viewers.”

The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 are Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir.

