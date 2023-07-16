Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Premiere: Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja win first task; Top 5 moments

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Grand Premiere Highlights: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, hosted by the daredevil filmmaker Rohit Shetty, kicked off with an exhilarating start that immediately captured the attention of viewers. Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts an impressive lineup of contestants from various fields of entertainment including actors, musicians and more. These celebrities have willingly stepped out of their comfort zones to face their deepest fears, showcasing their determination and courage. From daring water-based challenges to nerve-wracking heights and encounters with animals, the premiere episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi saw it all and has left the audiences wanting more.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's premiere episode:

Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja win the first task:

In an exciting twist, the 14 brave contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were introduced in a unique way. Rohit Shetty arrived in a helicopter while the contestants clung onto a giant balloon being pulled by the chopper. One by one, they let go and landed in the water, officially joining the show. Three contestants, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja, managed to hold onto the balloon the longest and were declared the winners of the first task.

As a reward, they were told they wouldn't have to perform any stunts that week, which made them extremely happy. However, Rohit Shetty had another surprise for them – instead of staying in hotels, they would be accommodated in the real jungle. This announcement left the trio in shock for the adventure ahead.

Shiv Thakare flirts with Soundous Moufakir:

During a conversation with Rohit Shetty, Shiv Thakare was asked if he had formed a 'mandali' of friends among the other contestants. Shiv denied having formed a 'mandali' but expressed his interest in having Soundous in his group. He playfully flirted with Soundous and mentioned that she is also single and a winner of a reality show, just like him. He also mentioned that they have difficulty understanding each other's languages since Soundous doesn't understand Hindi well and Shiv doesn't understand English.

They both joked that when they talk, they feel like they are in a different world. Soundous teased Shiv by saying that she is forming her own group for this new reality show and if he wants to join, he can. Later, Rohit asked Soundous who she would like to be friends with. Pointing towards Shiv, Soundous said that whether Shiv or anyone else wins, she would like to be friends with them.

Telling Anjum to meet on Raksha Bandhan:

Prior to performing stunts, Rohit Shetty had a fun interaction with Kundali Bhagya former Anjum Fakih. Anjum shared with Rohit that she is also a poet and had written a small piece about him. She then recited, "Aagas aisa hua hai toh anjaam kya hoga, Rohit sir agar mei kahu I love you and only you toh mera inaam kya hoga." Rohit then gave a witty reply to Anjum and said, "Main aapko raksha bandhan ke din ghar bula lunga." She further recited her whole poem and then Rohit pulled her leg and told her to sit down.

Musical session with Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur:

Before performing the stunts, Rashmeet Kaur and Dino James showcased their talents. Rashmeet sang her popular song Nadiyon Paar, while Dino impressed everyone with his rap skills. Their performances were loved by both the contestants and the host.

Rohit Shetty pulls Aishwarya Sharma's legs:

The host introduced a new task that required two partners to participate. Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi were paired together, while Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James formed another pair. The task involved two glass containers that were connected and hung above the water. One contestant had to crawl into the upper container, remove a flag, and pass it to the contestant in the lower container. They had to maintain balance to avoid falling into the water. Aishwarya and Dino successfully removed 8 flags and were declared the winners. Rohit was then seen taking a dig at Aishwarya as during the task she was scolding at Dino. He then pulled Asihwarya's leg for the same and teased her for scolding Dino.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

