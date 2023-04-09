Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary backs out of Rohit Shetty's show, leaves makers upset; Report

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the news since she entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and became the audience's favorite. Post her stint in the show, the actress is riding high on success and also treating her fans on social media with glamorous photos and videos. Also, several reports were doing the rounds that Priyanka is all set to enter Rohit Shetty's hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. In an interview, the actress claimed that she got the offer from the makers of the stunt-based reality show but has not yet accepted the offer. The actress had also said that she is reluctant to sign up for the reality show because of her fears which required her to perform stunts.

Priyanka backs out of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

Now if the recent reports are to be believed then Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has opted out of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. According to an ETimes TV report, Priyanka who was initially excited about the offer has now informed the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 makers that she won't be participating in the show. The report also claimed that the makers are upset with Priyanka as she has not informed them of a reason for not participating in Rohit Shetty's hosted show.

A source told the portal that it seems like she has chickened out. The source also added that if she has some other offer that, according to her, is as good and lucrative as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, then she should have been clear with the makers. "Maybe she was clear, but one thing is for sure, she has backed out," the source concluded.

Speaking about her Bigg Boss 16 journey, the actress did not lift the trophy but definitely won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine nature. While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. She was among the top 5 finalists and was eliminated after reaching the top 3.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

