Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: A new challenger creeps out Nyrra Banerjee

Khatron Ke Khiladi is slowly pacing up to its finale. With challengers challenging the contestants to do a difficult stunt, the show is getting huge TRPs. In the coming week as a new challenger, Hina Khan is entering the show and already fans are super excited to see the show. In the recent promo of the Fear Factor show, Nyrraa comes to Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja telling them that she had a bad dream and someone or something scared her.

Nyrraa Banerjee is haunted by a dream

The promo opens up with Shiv and Arjit talking and suddenly Nyrraa enters and tells both of them that she had an intuition and also saw the challenger coming this weekend.

Nyrraa says that she had a dream about the challenger who was playing with a snake. After listening to her Shiv and Arjit laugh at her saying that her intuition is always false. She says that she is telling the truth but tells her that it's just a bad dream and offers her some water. he says that when Divyanka came she was almost out and now she is hallucinating with trauma. She describes how she looked and something was attached to her. They both leave the room saying that she has gone mad.

In another promo Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, we saw that contestant Archana Gautam will be going against challenger Hina Khan for a stunt. There is a twist in the task this week that whosoever will win, will get a direct Ticket to the finale. In the promo, Hina Khan is seen performing a difficult stunt while contestants cheer Archana to win the stunt. Towards the end of the promo, Hina is seen smirking which leaves the audience confused if she did the stunt better than Archana.

