Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma calls Abdu Rozik 'very chalak'; latter's reply will crack you up

Abdu Rozik is not a new name in the entertainment world. The Kazakhstani singer rose to fame after he participated in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16. Ever since then, the 19-year-old has been in the headlines owing to his popularity and professional life. After Bigg Boss 16, Abdu has been riding high on success as he starred in numerous music videos and attended several events. It was recently reported that Abdu Rozik will be seen as a wild card contestant in Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, in the upcoming episodes of the show, fans will see Abdu performing spine-chilling stunts with other contestants.

Abdu Rozik performs his first stunt:

Just a few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see wild card entrant Abdu Rozik performing his first gruesome stunt with snakes. It is seen that Abdu yells as more snakes are poured on him while he is lying in the tank. We see his co-contestants laughing at him as he is scared. Abdu then tells the crew member 'Brother, they are coming on my neck." Aishwarya Sharma then teases Abdu, "You are very chalak bro." Abdu then replies, "You come inside then I see how you chalak." This statement leaves everyone in splits.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Abdu ki wild card entry ne li ek wild turn! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 @itsrohitshetty."

Along with Abdu Rozik, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare are also seen as participants in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Update about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 celebrity contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

Rohit Bose Roy had to quit the Rohit Shetty-led show after he was injured. Also, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih have been evicted. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

