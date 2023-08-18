Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Archana Gautam denies performing stunt with Shiv Thakare, reveals shocking reason

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 began with a bang on July 15 and each episode of the show received immense love from viewers. The show has been in the news ever since it began shooting as well-known personalities participated. Bigg Boss 16 popular frenemies Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Their bond has often been the talk of the town while they were on Bigg Boss and even after the show ended. On Khatron Ke Khiladi sets too, both Archana and Shiv got involved in a war of words which made headlines. Now, the new promo suggests that their off-screen fight also affected their onscreen performance.

Archana Gautam denies performing stunt with Shiv Thakare:

A few hours ago, Jio Cinema shared Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo giving the show's fans and followers a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, Rohit Shetty announces that the first pair to perform the stunt are Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. The host then asks Shiv, "What happened?" Shiv answers, "I feel like I have pain in my chest." Archana then requests Rohit to change her partner. She says, "Change partner sir. I will not be able to do the stunt. My mind will be stuck there." Rohit then asks Archana, "Why?" She then reveals, "There's something that happened behind the camera which I cannot say in front of the camera." The promo then ends.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's new promo here-

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

The caption of this promo read, "Iss baar khatre ne nahi, dusre khiladi ne udaye Archana ke hosh. Watch #KhatronKeKhiladi Sat-Sun 10:30 pm, now streaming free, only on #JioCinema."

What happened between Archana and Shiv on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets?

While talking to Pinkvilla, Archana Gautam had shared, "When you do stunts, you are not in your mind state and feel frustrated. So, it happened to him. He was angry he could have insulted me, but he insulted my mother. He cursed my mother, and she has not done anything. Rohit sir (Rohit Shetty) found out about our fight. Then Rohit sir patched us up. And now we are friends. He came now and met me, and we even spoke to each other. We used to talk to each other earlier also but fans had recently uploaded that Shiv and Archana are not friends, but that's not true. We are friends, we were friends in Bigg Boss house and also after Bigg Boss. Small fights do happen."

Talking about their bond, Shiv Thakare had told us, "Where there's love, there are fights, and we love each other as friends, so even fights happen."

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest and exclusive updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13!

ALSO READ: Shiv Thakare on Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; says, ‘Abhishek was more deserving’