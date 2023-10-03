Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan surprises her in semi-finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi is slowly pacing towards its finale. One contestant has already made it to the final and that is Aishwariya Sharma. Now, the next finalist will be announced soon. The show's finale is right around the corner, to be precise it is on 14 October. Needless to say, fans are eager to see who will win this season. Previously Aishwariya's husband Neil Bhatt surprised her on the show; this time Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam is going to be surprised this weekend.

Archana's brother Gulshan surprises his sister

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana Gautam being one of the finalist contenders gets a beautiful surprise from Rohit Shetty. Her brother Gulshan connects with her through video-call and seems elated.

Have a look:

Gulshan says, "Mere Khiladi behen kaisi hai?" (How is my Khiladi sister?) and Archana replies, "Mai achi hoon." (I'm fine) He reveals a surprise gift for her, making Archana ecstatic. She adorns herself with a tiara and sash, eager to know what they say. Rohit Shetty quips, "Beizatti queen," prompting laughter. Archana's shock is palpable. Then, Shiv prompts Gulshan to showcase his renowned dance skills, and he dazzles with unique, uproarious moves that leave everyone in stitches.

Previously, when Neil Bhatt was seen on the show, he shared his feedback about the behavior towards his wife and actress Aishwariya that is not treated well but Rohit Shetty assured him that nothing was wrong. Recently the show filmed its final episode which is supposed to be coming next weekend. The host, Rohit Shetty posted an emotional note thanking fans and the participants for epic challenges that were almost life-threatening but altogether, a fun experience.

About the show

This season the show had great challenges that the contestants faced. The makers brought the former Khatron Ke Khiladi participants Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on the show. They challenged the current contestants to win immunity on the show and a chance to win a ticket to the finale. Aishwarya Sharma Sharma is already one of the finalists and soon the other finalists will be revealed. The semi-final of the show is on this weekend.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt PROMO: Ilahi gives Jordan shot at self-improvement; will Jahaan uncover truth?