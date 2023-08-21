Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Crew member accuses Archana Gautam of asking for a kiss; Rohit Shetty REACTS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the most unique and loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. Hosted by the daredevil Rohit Shetty, the show's interesting stunts and format has kept the audiences intrigued and on the edge of their seats. The 13th season has been equally compelling compared to the previous seasons. Several well-known personalities are a part of the ongoing season of the stunt-based reality show. The makers of the show regularly treat audiences by sharing back-to-back promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their social media accounts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's new Promo:

A few hours ago, Colors shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's crew member accusing contestant Archana Gautam of asking for a kiss. It is then seen that Rohit Shetty tells Archana that according to the rules, she cannot continue to be a part of the show. In her justification, Archana tells Rohit that the crew member is lying and trying to trap her. She gets emotional while giving her justification and mentions that the crew member asked for a kiss from her. However, Rohit Shetty asks her to leave the show and tells her that she cannot be a part of the show anymore.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Set par huye kuch unfortunate events. Kya Archana ho jaayegi eliminate Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 celebrity contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Among them, Rohit Bose Roy had to quit the Rohit Shetty-led show after he was injured. Also, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih have been evicted. However, Anjum made an entry again as a wild card entrant. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

