Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Dino James gets teary-eyed after seeing sister's motivational message for him

Rohit Shetty-led Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been in the news for its popular contestants, gruesome stunts, and shocking challenges. The 13th season has been equally entertaining but more challenging for the celeb contestants who left no stone unturned to channel their inner fears. After having an incredible journey in the stunt-based reality show, the season is all set to draw its curtain down. Ahead of the grand finale, host Rohit Shetty motivated the contestants by showing them heartfelt messages from the contestant's family and friends.

Dino James gets emotional:

A few minutes back, Colors TV shared a new Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Rohit Shetty surprises the contestants by telling them that their family and friends have sent heartfelt messages to motivate them. The daredevil host then tells Dino James that there's a message in store for him. It is then seen that Dino's sister's message is played where she can be seen praising Dino for acing all the stunts. She even tells him that how proud and inspired she is after seeing his journey in the show. Towards the end, she tells Dino to give his best and lift the trophy.

While the message is played, Dino James gets teary-eyed after seeing his sister's message. Later, while talking to Rohit Shetty he recalls how his sister has been strong during tough times and how his mother has been the pillar of strength. The caption of this promo reads, "Dino’s sister sends him an emotional message and motivates him to win it all Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, aaj aur kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo here-

Currently, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include - Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur. Recently, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Hina Khan, and Divyanka Tripathi entered as challengers in the show to compete against the contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and the grand finale of the show has been shot recently. The grand finale of the stunt-based reality show will soon go live on screen and one of the finalists will lift the trophy.

