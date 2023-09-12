Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Dino James struggles to perform stunt against Mr Faisu; Rohit Shetty REACTS

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has hooked the attention of the viewers ever since it premiered on July 15. Like every season, this season too has an interesting lineup of contestants belonging to various genres of entertainment. These celeb participants are leaving no stone unturned to face their phobias and perform the stunts. The viewers are on the edge of their seats to see their favorite celebrity perform gruesome stunts and face their fears. To make it more challenging for the contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 makers recently introduced 3 more challenges from the previous season. These challengers are Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu.

Dino James struggles to perform stunt:

Just a few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their official Instagram handle and has given fans a glimpse of the upcoming twist. In the new promo, we see Challenger Faisal Shaikh performing a water stunt successfully while on the other hand, Dino James who is against Faisu struggles to perform the stunt. So far Dino's performance in the show has been commendable as he has performed all the stunts bravely. However, as Dino struggles to complete the stunt, it is seen that daredevil host Rohi Shetty looks surprised and asks Dino, "Dino kya hogaya hai teko aaj? (What has happened to you today?"

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo here-

The three challengers will be in the 13th season of the strunt-based reality show for a short period of time. This is not the first time that Hina Khan, Divyanka and Faisu will be seen taking up these spine-chilling stunts. For those unaware, Hina was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Divyanka was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Faisu was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It will be intriguing to see how these challengers create more obstacles in the contestants' performance.

To note, the contestants who are no longer a part of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi, Mr Faisu & Hina Khan enter as challengers on Rohit Shetty’s show