Khatron ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: Hina Khan joins as fierce challenger to contestants; WATCH

The fear factor show- Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most viewed shows on television. Many Bollywood stars from Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra have hosted the show with celebs from showbiz. For many years Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show and every season the challenge to survive is harder than ever. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 coming weekend comes with another challenge for the contestants. This time Hina Khan who was a part of Khatron ke Khiladi 8 brings a challenge to her.

Hina Khan brings height as a weapon

Hina Khan who was seen in Khatron ke Khiladi season 8 is now back on the show. This time the actress is coming up with a challenge to take our breath away.

Have a look:

As the promo shows Hina Khan poses a challenge to the contestants on the show. She is seen walking on a flat plain at a height of 200 ft and then she jumps off. The contestants seem to be a little tense. Will they be able to do that? Fans are now super thrilled to watch the upcoming episode of the show. A fan wrote, "Hina Khan tou love hai bhai." Another fan wrote, "sher khan." A fan commented, "Hina was fire with fire emoji." Another fan noted, "OMG Hina Khan."

About Hina Khan's Work Front

Hina Khan has been part of the television industry for more than a decade now. She debuted in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is still running and in Kasauti Zindagi Kii 2 as Komolika. Later she did Bigg Boss 11 and was the runner-up. She appeared in Khatron ke Khiladi 8. Currently, she has taken time off from screen.

