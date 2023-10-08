Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: Nyra, Aishwarya and Archana take compatibility test before semi-finals

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 approaches its finale episode, Aishwarya Sharma has secured her spot as the first finalist, and the next four contestants will be revealed in tonight's episode. The highly anticipated finale is set to take place on October 14th. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who will emerge as the winner of this season. In the upcoming episode, host Rohit Shetty has prepared a new challenge for the contestants, focusing on testing the compatibility of the female participants

Rohit Shetty takes a compatibility test between Archana, Nyra, and Aishwarya

In the promo of tonight's episode, Rohit Shetty takes it easy on the contestants. He plans for a compatibility test and the girls Nyra Banerjee, Aishwarya Sharma, and Archana Gautum will be tested on how much they know one another. If their answers match, then it's fine but if not then all be given little shorts of current.

Here take a look-

To make things more exciting, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, and Dino James ask Rohit sir to make them part of this game. First Rohit Shetty asks all three, "Which is the thing that Nyra uses to scrub her face?" All three write their answers and first Aishwarya writes Banana peel, and Archana writes tomato slice. Nyra wrote toothpaste and brush. All are amazed to hear this. Rohit sir then asks her that does she uses a toothpaste and brush to scrub and she nods yes. He then says, "How come the channel took you in the show " and everybody laughs. They get small doses of shock.

The next question was about Archana. The Singham director said, "What did Archana like to eat when she was little?" First Aishwarya revealed her answer, which was dal rice, and then Nyra showed her answer which was soil. Archana then revealed her answer which was a ghaada (mud pot). Rohit Shetty is again amazed to hear the answer. Again, their answers don't match hence, they get shocks.

Then Aishwarya is asked, "You have 2 parachutes, who will you give one to and then push the other?" Archana writes, "She will push me" and Nyra writes, "She will share with one and the other will give to another person." Aishwarya writes, "Dono leke kudd jaungi" (Take both and jump). The boys seem to enjoy the whole scenario.

About the show

This season the show had great challenges that the contestants faced. The makers brought the former Khatron Ke Khiladi participants Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on the show. They challenged the current contestants to win immunity on the show and a chance to win a ticket to the finale. Aishwarya Sharma is already one of the finalists and soon the other finalists will be revealed. The semi-final of the show is on this weekend.

