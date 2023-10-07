Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Nyrraa Banerji gets emotional seeing rumored beau Nishant Malkhani's message

The star-studded show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been grabbing huge attention as it's in its final leg. Led by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has seen several celebrities from various fields of entertainment participating to face their fears. Very few of them emerge stronger after performing gruesome stunts involving creepy animals, water, height, current, and so on. The 13th season of the show has been equally entertaining and thrilling as we saw the contestants performing challenging tasks and channeling their inner khiladis.

Nyrraa Banerji gets emotional:

Now, as the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is just a few days away, daredevil host Rohit Shetty decided to surprise the contestants. Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their social media handle. In this promo, we see Nyrraa Banerji received a heartfelt message from rumored beau Nishant Malkhani. Nishant is seen praising Nyrraa for acting stunts and doing well in her journey. She even compliments her for facing her fears gracefully and motivates her to lift the trophy of the season. As the message is played, Nyrra gets emotional looking at this heartfelt message from her best friend. When Nyrra tells the host that Nishant knows her very well, Rohit Shetty teases Nyrraa and tells her that the nation also knows her very well now.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Nyrraa’s friend believes in her and her success Do you think she can take the trophy home? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, aaj aur kal raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

At present, the contestants of Rohit Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include - Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur. In the upcoming semi finale episode, two contestants will be eliminated and their journey will come to an end.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and the grand finale of the show has been shot recently. The grand finale of the stunt-based reality show will soon go live on screen and one of the finalists will lift the trophy.

