Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Rohit Shetty throws new challenge to contestants; Here's what Archana Gautam says

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is all set to get more intense, interesting and engaging as 3 challengers are ready to join the contestants and create obstacles in their path. As informed earlier, these three challengers are Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 fame Hina Khan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka Tripathi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. They will step into the show for a brief period and will be seen throwing gruesome challenges at the contestants who have fear fandas. Now, in the new promo, we see the host announcing this news to the contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 new promo:

Just a few hours ago, Colors dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on their social media handle giving a glimpse of the upcoming twist. In the promo, we see daredevil host Rohit Shetty drop jaws by saying, "Iss hafte jinko fear fanda milega, unko takrana hoga hamare challengers se. Yeh voh khiladi hai jo apne apne seasons mei kamaal kar chuke hai. Aur jin khiladiyo ko fear fanda mila hai, unke liye ek challenge set karenge. Aur ab, jaise ki Maine pichle hafte kaha that, aisa kuch drama nahi hone wala hai ki no elimination. Antt mei voh ek khiladi jiske pass fear fanda reh jayega voh eliminate hoga. (Those who will receive the Fear Fanda this week will have to face our challengers. These are the contestants who have excelled in their respective seasons. And for the contestants who have received the Fear Fanda, we will set a challenge. And now, as I mentioned last week, there won't be any drama of no elimination. In the end, the contestant left with the Fear Fanda will be eliminated)"

As soon as Rohit finishes, Archana Gautam quickly adds, "Sir ek bolna chahti hu kuch. Phatte toh phatte, position na ghatte." (I want to say something, sir. Though we get injured, but our position must not go)." Archana's this one-liner leaves everyone in splits.

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Challengers aa rahe hai karne Khiladis ka haal, behaal. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par."

To note, the contestants who are no longer a part of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo: Dino James struggles to perform stunt against Mr Faisu; Rohit Shetty REACTS