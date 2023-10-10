Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 PROMO: Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja compete in final; Who will win? WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale is just around the corner. This season's winner will be announced soon but the battle for the best is still on. The top 5 contenders Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, and Arjit Taneja are set to put their best foot forward and win the season 13 trophy. In the previous episode, we saw Nyrra Banerji and Archana Gautam evicted from the game and now these contenders will stake their everything to win.

Best Buddies Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare compete to win

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, all the participants shared a great bond, especially Arjit and Shiv. Both of them have been great supporters of one another but there will only be one winner. In the promo, we see that both the finalists have to face each other in the final task.

The task requires them to drive in the middle of fire and whosoever finishes first will be the winner. Who will win the task? Are they both going to risk their friendship to win the KKK 13 title? Stay tuned to know more.

The last few episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were power-packed. The stakes were higher than ever as contestants battle their fears in the double-elimination challenge at the semi-finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. They performed three different tasks. In one task, they were required to sit in a bus, and tear gas was released. Dino James won that task by staying longer than others. The next task got the five remaining contestants to collect flags and Shiv and Arjit both completed the task and secured their place in the finale.

Rashmeet, Archana, and Nyrra performed the last task where they were required to cycle up the slide and catch the net, and collect as many flags as they could. Rashmeet won the task and Archana and Nyrra were eliminated.

