Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rapper Dino James lost his voice after performing a stunt? Deets here

Khatron Ke Khiladi courts attention with every season. Whether it is for the novelty of stunts or the aftermath or how vulnerable it renders its celebrity contestants. While some contestants perform exceptionally, some also suffer serious injuries and harsh consequences while performing the stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 premiered recently. While Shiv Thakare, Arijit Taneja, and Soundous Mufakir were immune this week after winning the first stunt, Ruhi Chaturvedi got evicted after losing the elimination stunt to Anjum Fakih. Recently, contestant Dino James made a shocking revelation of losing his voice after a stunt.

Dino James opens up on losing his voice after performing a stunt

The popular singer and rapper Dino James is currently seen as one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. He was quite excited about his entry into the popular show and wanted to give his best in every stunt. Dino managed to perform well and win his first stunt involving height and balance along with partner Aishwarya Sharma. However, in a recent interview, he opened up on losing his voice for four days after a stunt involving shock. The singer revealed that “ The stunt involving shock was the most dangerous one, Shock is a stunt where people easily give up I lost my voice for 3 to 4 days after the shock stunt. I thought I got some serious neck injury as the power of the shock was so strong”.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiered on 15 July. This season is titled ‘ Har level, Darr next level’’. For the first time ever, contestants have been shown to be staying in a jungle rather than in a lavish hotel. The show airs on weekends at 9 pm on Colors TV.

