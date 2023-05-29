Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy insists on continuing the show with injury

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, led by Rohit Shetty is making headlines ever since the contestants flew to South Africa. This season will show the 14 contestants taking on daring challenges in the exotic landscape of South Africa. Fans of the stunt-based reality show cannot wait for this season to hit the screen. Among the 14 contestants, recently Rohit Roy was in the news owing to an injury the actor suffered while performing a stunt.

Rohit Roy to stay back on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world and it was recently reported that the actor might return to Mumbai leaving the shoot of the stunt-based reality show abruptly. The actor suffered an injury while performing one of the stunts and since it would take time for him to recover, it was speculated that Rohit might choose to exit from the show and return to Mumbai. However, ETimes reported today that the actor is back on the action front since his injury has healed to a great extent. Also, he was determined to not leave the show. While there were a lot of discussions and arguments when the actor expressed his opinion of continuing the show, in the end, it was decided to follow Rohit's wishes.

On Sunday, Rohit Roy uploaded a video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and wrote, "Let’s go to WAR! Against each other BUT still together! We are the #KKK13 team, we are LIMITLESS!" This shows the actor's determination to give his best despite the injury.

Take a look at Rohit Roy's recent post here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a diverse lineup of 14 courageous contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. From heart-pounding challenges to facing their deepest fears, these brave individuals from various backgrounds are gearing up for the ultimate test of strength and determination.

