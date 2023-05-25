Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy to abruptly depart for Mumbai from Cape Town? Here's WHY

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, is set to be bigger, bolder, and more audacious than ever before. The viewers will see 14 popular celebrities stepping out of their comfort zones to conquer their deepest fears. One of the fearless contestants who has participated in Rohit Shetty-led show is Rohit Roy. Rohit is one of the most popular actors in the showbiz world and is currently in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for the show. However, now as per the recent reports, Rohit might return to the city leaving the shoot of the stunt-based reality show abruptly.

Rohit Roy to depart for Mumbai from Cape Town:

According to an ETimes TV report, Rohit Roy encountered an unfortunate injury while performing a stunt. A source told the publication that the show's production team (Endemol) is trying all options to retain his participation. However, the injury may not heal soon enough. Thus, there is speculation that Roy might opt to head back home to Mumbai until he fully recovers. However, an official confirmation of this from the actor is still awaited.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a diverse lineup of 14 courageous contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. From heart-pounding challenges to facing their deepest fears, these brave individuals from various backgrounds are gearing up for the ultimate test of strength and determination.

The thrilling journey kicks off with the contestants venturing into the untamed wilderness of a South African jungle, accompanied by none other than the charismatic host, Rohit Shetty. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

