Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty and contestants to shoot in South Africa's jungle? Here's what we know

Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is all set to hit the screens soon, and ardent fans are extremely excited about this stunt-based reality show. Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, music indusrty and so on are confirmed to be a part of the show. According to the concept of the show, the celeb contestants will be seen performing action-packed stunts that are enough to send chills down your spine. After competing against each other in several gruesome stunts, the strongest contestant emerges as the winner of the season and takes home the trophy and the cash prize.

The contestants and the host, Rohit Shetty, will be soon seen travelling to Cape Town, South Africa, and are gearing up for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, according to an India Forums report, the contestants of the show will be seen shooting in a jungle in South Africa in the initial days of the show. The sources travelingclose to the development informed the publication that all the contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle. It will be the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that the contestants will be taken to a jungle for five days straight.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is about to begin and several popular names have been roped in to be a part of this new season. The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to an ETimes TV report, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

