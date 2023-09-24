Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya team up to prank the contestants 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting the love of the audiences. This season, apart from daredevil stunts and entertainment, the viewers can also witness the dynamic bonds between the contestants which often take the shape of a controversy. Last week, Sheezan Khan got eliminated from the show while Rohit Shetty introduced Challenger Week. Three challengers who were one of the bests in previous seasons are brought to spice up things in the thirteenth season of the show.

Rohit Shetty and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya prank the Khiladis

Apart from being a tough task-master, Rohit Shetty is also a prankster. Every now and then, Rohit makes sure to lighten the atmosphere on the show with his pranks. In a recent promo, Rohit is seen dictating fun activities to Divyanka that she had to perform. Given the fact that Tripathi had an in-ear from which she was taking Shetty's instructions, made the prank all the more fun. From messing with contestant Arjit Taneja's hair to dancing like nobody was watching, Divyanka aced the tasks and left the contestants confused. It was only when Rohit entered the frame and announced that Divyanka was following his instructions, that all contestants burst out in laughter.

Have a look at the promo

All about Challengers' Week

The makers introduced one-of it's one-of-its-kind twist in the show by inviting three daredevil challengers who would give a tough time to the contestants this season. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan have been roped in as challengers. As per the format, challengers are supposed to perform a stunt and create a benchmark for the other contestants while they have to aim at performing better than the challengers. By far, the contestants this season couldn't beat the challengers.

Contestants this season

This year's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 had an eclectic mix of celebrities like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Sethi, Archana Gautam, Dino James, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare and Soundus Moufakir. Abdu Rozik also entered the show as a guest.

