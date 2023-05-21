Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty begins shooting for the show, shares VIDEO

Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s favorite stunt-based show, brings its 13th edition that's prepared to crank up its danger quotient. Powered with a new theme, the 13th season is bigger, bolder, and more daring. The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears. This year, 14 popular celebrities, have decided to channel their inner khiladi and will be seen competing against each other in gruesome stunts. Now, the daredevil host, Rohit Shetty has joined the 14 'Khiladis' in South Africa.

Rohit Shetty shares a VIDEO:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 host Rohit Shetty has kickstarted shooting for the much anticipated season of the show. A few hours ago, he took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse with his fans and followers. Sharing a small sneak peek from the season, Rohit wrote, “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!! Khatron ke khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons.”

Watch Rohit Shetty's VIDEO here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on.

The contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

