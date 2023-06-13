Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty calls it 'the most entertaining season', shares VIDEO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is an action-packed reality television show that tests the physical and mental strength of its contestants. The season showcases thrilling tasks involving heights, water, and various obstacles designed to push the contestants to their limits. With each episode, the participants face their fears head-on, displaying immense courage and determination. The thirteen season of the show looks more promising and adventurous. Raising the bar of excitement, Rohit Shetty has also shared a sneak peek from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets.

Rohit Shetty shares the BTS video:

A few hours ago, Rohit Shetty took to his social media handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is located in Cape Town, South Africa. In this clip, we also see the daredevil host performing a car stunt. Sharing this clip, he wrote, "Happiness when you know that this year you are arriving with the most entertaining season of Khatron ke Khiladi for your viewers…"

Watch Rohit Shetty's video here-

Reaction to Rohit's video:

As soon as this clip was, fans and celebs flooded the comment section of the post and expressed their excitement about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Meanwhile, Karan Wahi wrote, "Aisa kya sir Itni jaldi hume bhool gaye." Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam commented on Rohit's video and wrote, "Super sir."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV. The premiere date and time is not yet been disclosed by the makers.

